Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show Faces Major Setback Amid Release

Meghan Markle’s upcoming lifestyle series With Love, Meghan faced an unexpected setback after Instagram restricted searches for its hashtag, #WithLoveMeghan, due to a “sensitive content” error. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, swiftly corrected the restriction following criticism from supporters of the Duchess of Sussex. The issue arose after reports indicated critics had flooded the hashtag with inappropriate content, leading Meta to block it as part of its child safety measures. In a statement, the company clarified the restriction was an error and apologized, confirming the issue was resolved.

The Duchess, 43, has been building excitement for the eight-part series, which is set to debut later this year. Sharing a teaser on her new Instagram account, @meghan, which already boasts over 800,000 followers, Meghan gave fans a glimpse into her California lifestyle, focusing on food, gardening, and spending quality time with loved ones.

In the trailer, Meghan describes the series as a pursuit of joy rather than perfection. Filmed in her Montecito home, the show explores her passions for cooking, wellness, and meaningful connections, aligning with her brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The teaser showcases Meghan engaging in various activities, including cooking, gardening, and beekeeping, as she shares her philosophy of elevating everyday moments. Highlighting her warmth and enthusiasm, the series emphasizes themes of connection and love, summed up in her statement, “Love is in the details.”

The show’s culinary focus includes Meghan baking cakes, crafting fresh focaccia, and preparing ice cream sundaes, often accompanied by esteemed chefs. Footage also features her handpicking organic produce from her garden, reflecting her dedication to sustainable living.

Adding a personal touch, the series will include appearances from Meghan’s friends and family, with A-list guests like Mindy Kaling, photographer Delfina Blaquier, beauty entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Prince Harry also makes a cameo, showcasing his support for his wife’s latest endeavor.

With With Love, Meghan, the Duchess aims to connect with audiences through heartfelt storytelling and relatable moments, offering a closer look at her life and passions. Despite the initial social media hiccup, the series is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.