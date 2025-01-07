Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Flaunts her Bold Fashion Choice at Golden Globes With Mom

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara turned heads at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Zahara, 19, showcased a striking total of 28 piercings, including 12 on one ear, 14 on the other, and two nose piercings—a septum ring and a diamond stud.

The mother-daughter duo, known for their bold styles, made a fashionable statement at the event. Angelina, who is currently filming Stitches in Paris, also displayed her own collection of earrings, including an eye-catching ear cuff, while chatting with longtime friend Salma Hayek.

Hayek and Jolie bonded while working together on the Marvel film Eternals in 2021 and have remained close ever since. Their friendship extended off-set, with Jolie casting Hayek in her upcoming 2025 film Without Blood. At the Golden Globes, Jolie was also seen reconnecting with actress Kate Winslet.

Jolie’s sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, have also been involved in her filmmaking projects. Both worked in the assistant director department on Without Blood, where they earned respect from the crew for their professionalism, according to Hayek. Pax, who recently recovered from an e-bike accident, joined his mother on the red carpet, though Maddox did not attend.

Hayek praised Jolie for her efficiency and emotional presence as a director, calling her approach “family-like” on set. The film, a parable exploring themes of family, war, and revenge, is set to release in 2025.

This latest appearance underscores Jolie’s ongoing commitment to involving her children in her professional life while fostering their individuality. Zahara’s striking piercings and Jolie’s vibrant Hollywood presence highlight their unique connection and bold personal styles.