Jennifer Lopez Drops Affleck Name As Divorce Settlement Finalized

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially finalized their divorce, ending their two-year marriage after Jennifer filed for dissolution five months ago. The couple, known for their high-profile romance and rekindled love story, ensured a smooth and cooperative settlement process.

According to TMZ, the terms of the divorce allow both Lopez and Affleck to retain their individual earnings from projects completed during their marriage. Notably, Ben’s stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with Matt Damon in late 2022, remains untouched.

The fate of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, however, remains unresolved. Despite being on the market for several months, the luxurious property, which was initially intended as their dream home, has yet to find a buyer.

As part of the divorce proceedings, Jennifer plans to officially drop Affleck from her last name on February 20. The settlement was mediated by Laura Wasser, a prominent Hollywood divorce attorney, and reports suggest the absence of a prenuptial agreement did not hinder the negotiations, highlighting their mutual commitment to an amicable resolution.

Despite their separation, the pair appear to remain on friendly terms. Over the weekend, they were seen outside Ben’s Los Angeles residence sharing a cordial moment. Jennifer’s 16-year-old child, Emme, joined them, along with Ben’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, underscoring the ongoing connection between their families.

Although they spent the holidays apart, the former couple was photographed in high spirits, displaying no signs of animosity. Their rekindled romance had initially captivated fans worldwide, with many cheering on their second chance at love.

The duo, who first dated in the early 2000s and famously called off their engagement, reunited nearly two decades later. After a year of dating, they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony followed by a grand celebration in Georgia. However, the challenges of balancing high-profile careers and differing lifestyles are believed to have contributed to their decision to part ways.