Prince Andrew Faces New ‘Shameful’ Allegations As Police Probe Fraud

Prince Andrew is facing a police investigation following allegations that he used false information in official company documents. Scotland Yard is reportedly reviewing a complaint filed by Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, claiming Andrew used the pseudonym “Andrew Inverness” when registering companies.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of York allegedly employed the alias for four Companies House registrations while co-founding Naples Gold Limited with businessman Johan Eliasch in 2002. The allegations come as Andrew recently dissolved his private investment firm, Urramoor Limited, further fueling public scrutiny.

Smith, in an interview with The Telegraph, emphasized the importance of accountability, stating, “Royal family members must be held to the highest standards.” He pointed out that while no direct fraud is alleged in this case, the filing of false information could contribute to broader issues of corporate misconduct.

The investigation adds to Andrew’s mounting challenges, including ongoing controversy over his alleged connections to Yang Tengbo, a suspected Chinese spy. Critics argue that such incidents undermine public trust and raise questions about the accountability of the royal family.

As Scotland Yard evaluates the claims, public and media attention remain focused on the Duke, whose past controversies have already tarnished his reputation.