Iqbal’s ‘peace mission’ fails as tensions between PPP, PML-N escalate further

ISLAMABAD: Despite Ahsan Iqbal’s peace mission and visit to Karachi, tensions soured between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) further, with PPP deciding to openly criticise the government’s policies.

Sources privy to the developments told that the PPP leadership has authorised its leaders to publicly criticise the government’s decisions and directed them to challenge its policies, especially in federal and provincial governments.

The PPP leadership has reportedly issued detailed guidelines for its members, advising them to actively criticise the government’s ineffective and flawed policies.

The party has expressed concern that remaining silent on the government’s actions would be seen as tacit approval, thus instructing party officials to raise their voices against what they see as detrimental policies.

According to party sources, the PPP believes that silence on critical issues could lead to political damage, with the blame for the government’s poor decisions potentially falling on the opposition party. The leadership is determined not to let the government’s failures tarnish the party’s image.

In line with these instructions, PPP has tasked its central and provincial leaders with focusing on the flaws in the federal government’s strategies and openly addressing them in the political arena.

The move marks a significant shift for the PPP, which had previously kept a more measured response to the ruling government’s actions. This latest directive comes amid growing political tensions and suggests an intensifying battle for influence between the two major political parties.