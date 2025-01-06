‘Kurram attack won’t derail peace agreement’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Monday said that a recent incident in Kurram district will not jeopardise the ongoing peace agreement between warring tribes in the region.

Speaking to the media, Saif confirmed that while the details of the incident were still under investigation, authorities were working diligently to gather more information. “At this point, we cannot share the identities of the accused or their affiliations,” he said. “This is sensitive information, and we will disclose further details once the investigation is complete.”

The incident occurred shortly after a peace deal was reached between the warring tribes in the Kurram region, allowing the opening of roads that had been closed due to ongoing conflicts. According to reports, militants opened fire on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his security detail, injuring the DC and some personnel.

Two militants involved in the attack have been arrested, as confirmed by local police sources. The militants were apprehended during a security crackdown in Kurram and have been named in the FIR related to the attack on the DC.

To maintain security and prevent further violence, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a notification imposing Section 144 in the district for two months. This measure aims to curtail public gatherings and maintain order as authorities investigate the attack and its potential impact on the peace agreement.

Saif further stated that the roads in Kurram would be reopened as soon as security clearance is granted. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to upholding the peace agreement and ensuring the safety of all citizens in the region.

Despite the attack, the provincial government remains hopeful that the peace deal will not be derailed, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the region and prevent further disruptions.

It may be mentioned that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that any group engaging in aggression after the Kurram peace agreement would be treated as terrorists and dealt with accordingly.