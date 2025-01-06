PTI blames govt’s ‘non-seriousness, reckless statements’ for derailment of dialogue process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary information Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday denounced the federal and Punjab governments for making “nonsensical statements” aimed at disrupting the political environment to create an excuse to bring to a halt the ongoing political dialogue.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the government’s cronies should not doubt the PTI’s intentions pertaining to the parlays, rather the talks have made no headway due to the fascist regime’s non-serious and coercive attitude.

Waqas urged the “mandate thieves” to rein in the rogue elements within their own ranks, who were determined to sabotage the negotiation process and had become major obstacles to its success.

He emphasized that PTI’s commitment to resolving the current political impasse was clear when Imran Khan took the initiative to form an empowered negotiating committee, but the fascist regime failed to reciprocate with equal seriousness.

Waqas continued that the authoritarian government had unleashed its political jockers to unfairly target PTI, diverting attention from its own ineptness and powerlessness, to undermine the dialogue.

PTI secretary informatuion expressed surprise at the Islamabad accountability court’s sudden postponement of its long-awaited verdict again in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, due to a judge’s unavailability.

He lamented that the unrepresentative government was exploiting the court system to deliberately delay the decision, thereby unjustly prolonging the detention of PTI’s founder despite lacking any valid grounds for his imprisonment.

Waqas stated that similar to the Iddat case, the Al-Qadir case lacked merit and substance, adding that if the details of this case are exposed, it would not only embarrass Pakistan’s judicial system globally but would undermine its credibility as well.

He condemned the Punjab thief minister for threatening students who spoke out against her fake government’s excesses and anti-poor policies, reminding her that the laptops given to students were bought with public funds, not her personal wealth. Waqas stated that the students could not be silenced by intimidation and laptops as they would raise their voice against her illegitimate and fascist regime.

He said that PTI should be not be blamed for moving the goalposts, as its demands had been very clear and consistent since the inception of the dialogue process i.e., the releasing all under trail prisoners including Imran Khan and establishing an empowered judicial commission consisting senior most judges of the apex court tasked to probe May 9 false flag operation and Islamabad massacre to hold perpetrators accountable.

Waqas emphasized that it was incumbent upon the government to bring down the political temperature and ensure uninterrupted access to the unlawfully PTI Chairman-for-life to take his regular inputs regarding the negotiation process because only he could make any final decisions.

PTI CIS urged the government to fulfill its commitment and immediately facilitate a meeting between PTI’s negotiating team and Imran Khan, avoiding unnecessary confusion to help steer the country out of quagmire of problems.