Two police officers martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Two police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Saturday evening.

The tragic incident took place in the Khairo Khel Paka area, near Jabukhel, within the jurisdiction of the Ghazni Khel police station, when armed terrorists ambushed the officers during their patrol.

The two officers, identified as Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur, were immediately targeted by the assailants while on duty. According to police sources, the terrorists opened fire without warning, leaving the officers no time to defend themselves. Despite attempts to rescue them, the officers succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Following the attack, a heavy security operation was launched in the area, but the attackers managed to flee, prompting a manhunt. The police department has vowed to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed his sorrow over the loss of the officers. He offered his condolences to the families of the martyred officers and praised their dedication and bravery. “We salute the sacrifices made by our martyred officers in the line of duty,” Naqvi said.

“These brave heroes have paid the ultimate price in the fight against terrorism. Their courage and commitment will never be forgotten.”

Naqvi also assured the affected families that the government would provide full support and assistance during this difficult time. He emphasized the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to tackle terrorism and bring stability to the region.

This attack has sparked widespread condemnation from both local authorities and the public, with many expressing anger and sorrow at the loss of such dedicated officers. It also serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by the region, particularly in areas where militants remain active.

The killing of these two officers highlights the sacrifices made by the law enforcement agencies, as they continue to battle armed extremism and ensure the safety of citizens in a volatile security environment.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have vowed to uphold the legacy of the martyred officers, reaffirming their commitment to fighting terrorism and maintaining law and order across the province.