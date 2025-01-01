Gaza govt confirms 1,091 babies dead in ongoing Israeli onslaught

GAZA: Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Gaza’s government media office said 1,091 babies lost their lives in the course of the Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 45,550 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 108,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

Local health authorities said Monday that at least seven people, including six babies, froze to death due to the winter cold amid the Israeli blockade in the enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.