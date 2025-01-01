Selena Gomez Protects Billion-Dollar Empire With Prenup Before Marrying Benny Blanco

As Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco prepare for their upcoming wedding, one important detail they’ll address is a prenuptial agreement. The couple, who got engaged recently, is navigating the practical side of their relationship as they plan for their big day.



“Selena adores Benny and has zero doubt they’ll last,” a source told Life & Style. “She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise, but at the end of the day, Selena has to protect herself.” Gomez, 32, became a billionaire in September, largely due to the success of her Rare Beauty brand, which she built from the ground up.

Fortunately, Benny, 36, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, reportedly supports the idea of a prenup. “He totally gets it and wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue,” the insider explained. “He’s successful in his own right and isn’t dependent on Selena financially. That independence is one of the things she loves about him.”

The couple’s focus remains on building a solid foundation for their future, ensuring Gomez’s hard-earned accomplishments are safeguarded while celebrating their love and mutual respect. With both parties aligned on this decision, their wedding planning can move forward without a hitch.