Pakistan, India share nuclear installations lists under 1988 agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India exchanged their annual lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Wednesday, in line with the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, requires both countries to inform each other of their nuclear installations on January 1 of each year.

The list of Pakistan’s nuclear facilities was handed over to an Indian High Commission representative in Islamabad, while the Indian Ministry of External Affairs provided Pakistan’s list to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Since the agreement’s implementation on January 27, 1991, the exchange has taken place every year, with the first exchange occurring on January 1, 1992.