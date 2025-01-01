Police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi, over 300 booked

KARACHI: More than 300 protesters have been booked following violent clashes with police at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

According to an FIR, the demonstrators attacked police officers with stones, batons, and gunfire, leaving six officers injured, including Sub-Inspector Raja Khalid. Protesters also set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile unit.

Charges have been filed against the protesters, including rioting, attempted murder, vandalism, terrorism, and assaulting law enforcement officers. Police have arrested 19 individuals in connection with the unrest.

Meanwhile, sit-ins by two religious parties continue at six locations across Karachi, causing significant traffic disruptions and inconvenience for commuters.

According to Karachi traffic police, major roads including Numaish Chowrangi, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi, and Water Pump remain blocked. However, alternate routes such as Sohrab Goth to Water Pump and Banaras to Orangi Town are open.

Authorities have urged commuters to exercise patience and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

The protest at Numaish Chowrangi turned violent as protesters threw stones at police, prompting law enforcement to respond with tear gas shelling. The situation escalated further when the protesters set fire to a police post, a vehicle, and six motorcycles.

Law enforcement swiftly arrested several protesters and dismantled the protest camp as tensions rose. Some police personnel were injured during the clashes, and a police van also sustained damage.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took immediate notice of the unrest, directing the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police to restore order and submit a report on the situation.

“Damaging public and government property under the guise of protests will not be tolerated,” said the chief minister. He also stated that those responsible for setting fire to vehicles would face legal action. While emphasizing the right to protest, the chief minister called for responsible conduct to avoid harm and chaos.

The Sindh government pledged to address the unrest promptly, ensuring the safety of the city’s residents and protection of public infrastructure.