NATIONAL

Poliovirus detected in sewage of 26 districts, 67 cases reported in 2024

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Officials have confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples collected from sewage lines across 26 districts in Pakistan, raising alarms about the ongoing fight against the disease.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), the virus was identified in sewage samples collected from several locations, including Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, and Kambar. In Karachi, environmental samples tested positive for poliovirus in Central, East, Keamari, Korangi, Malir, and South districts.

Other areas where poliovirus was detected include Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sukkur, Chaman, Loralai, Pishin, Quetta, Zhob, Islamabad, Bajour, Peshawar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The presence of the virus in environmental samples highlights the persistent threat of polio in these regions, despite ongoing eradication efforts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported two additional polio cases, bringing the total number of cases this year to 67. The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) confirmed that the latest wild poliovirus type 1 cases were reported in Kashmore, Sindh, and Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 19 cases, Balochistan 27, Sindh 19, Punjab one, and Islamabad one. Tank alone has recorded four cases, while Kashmore has reported two.

Health officials have emphasized the need for strengthened surveillance, immunization campaigns, and public awareness to combat the ongoing threat posed by poliovirus.

