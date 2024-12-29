Musadik stresses dialogue for national unity while separating criminal cases from politics

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Sunday reiterated the need for dialogue to address Pakistan’s pressing national issues, emphasizing the importance of constructive discussions while maintaining a clear distinction between political negotiations and criminal cases.

Speaking to media representatives at a local hotel on Sunday, Malik said, “We were ready for negotiations before. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How can issues be resolved if our people do not sit together?”

He welcomed the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it a positive step, but clarified that criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership would not be included in the discussions.

“The cases against him [PTI founder] are criminal in nature. The £190 million case is beyond politics,” Malik stated, referencing allegations of misappropriation of state resources and the acquisition of 400-kanal land in the guise of a trust.

Referring to the violent events of May 9, Malik said, “Whether it is the attack on the corps commander’s house, the military tower, or martyrs’ monuments, such crimes have nothing to do with dialogue.

Trials for these offenses will proceed based on evidence.” He described the May 9 events as severe violations that must be addressed through the justice system, without political interference.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to economic, political, and democratic recovery while urging a collective effort to prioritize Pakistan’s progress. “We are not your enemies; we are friends.

Don’t sacrifice the country to political tension. Accuse us, argue with us, but let’s work for the betterment of Pakistan,” he appealed.

Malik also took aim at PTI for what he described as actions harmful to the country’s reputation abroad. “David Fenton, who is lobbying against Pakistan’s nuclear program, was hired by you. Such actions damage the country’s global standing,” he claimed, accusing PTI of prioritizing political gains over national interests.

In a separate discussion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also emphasized the importance of dialogue, stressing that negotiations are vital in politics. Speaking to the media at a private event, he criticized the growing trend of justifying criminal acts as political rights. “Acts like arson, vandalism, and destruction of properties cannot be justified under any circumstances,” he said.

The speaker called the May 9 incidents a “dark stain on Pakistan’s history” and stressed the need for a judicial commission to investigate the matter thoroughly. “Those responsible must be brought to justice,” he added, reaffirming that the separation of political and criminal matters is essential for national progress.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need to lower the political temperature, warning that unresolved tensions could further harm the nation’s stability. Malik concluded by urging all stakeholders to come together to ensure dialogue leads to meaningful and productive solutions for Pakistan’s future.