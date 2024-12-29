Gwadar Airport operationalises advanced landing system for bad weather

ISLAMABAD: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has successfully implemented the high-tech Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-III(B), designed to enable safe aircraft landings and take-offs under adverse weather conditions.

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a ground-based navigation system that offers precise guidance to pilots during runway approaches. This system is particularly vital during low-visibility conditions, ensuring safer and more efficient flight operations.

A Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) official explained to Gwadar Pro that the cutting-edge system allows aircraft to land with a Runway Visual Range (RVR) as low as 50 meters. However, its successful utilization depends on three critical factors: minimum visibility of 50 meters, pilots trained for such landings, and aircraft equipped with compatible avionics.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has already informed all airlines to upgrade their aircraft systems and train pilots to maximize the benefits of ILS CAT-III(B). This will help prevent passenger delays and ensure safe operations during inclement weather,” the official stated.

A Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) representative emphasized the importance of advanced systems like ILS CAT-III(B), noting that severe weather often causes delays, risks passenger safety, and incurs high costs for airlines.

“Accurate situational awareness is crucial for airport operations. With this system in place, Gwadar Airport can effectively manage storm conditions, visibility challenges, wind variations, precipitation, and runway surface assessments,” the representative added.

The introduction of the ILS CAT-III(B) system marks a significant step in improving Gwadar Airport’s operational capabilities, ensuring safer travel and enhanced passenger experiences even during challenging weather conditions.