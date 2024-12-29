Entire IIOJK turned into an army garrison by India: APHC

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the entire Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has virtually been transformed into an army garrison, where the basic political and legal rights of the people have been usurped.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, while expressing serious concern over the Indian BJP government’s anti-Kashmir policies,strongly condemned the cordon-and-search operations and the arrest of youth on fabricated charges in the territory.

The statement also condemned the harassment and threats faced by Kashmiri shawl sellers in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Minhas said that the Hindutva-driven establishment in IIOJK, which derives pleasure from inflicting pain and penalizing Kashmiris, has intensified its atrocities in the occupied territory. He added that innocent people, especially youth, are being booked under draconian laws by trigger-happy forces operating under the cover of a range of repressive laws that grant them impunity.

The spokesman urged the international community, particularly human rights organizations, to take action to stop the ongoing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and hold India accountable for the war crimes being committed by its forces against Kashmiris.

Protest held over dilapidated road condition in Rajouri

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, residents of Akhori and Patti Planghar staged a protest demonstrtaion, expressing outrage against the authorities over the deplorable state of the road connecting the villages in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the locals said that the authorities were neglecting the problems of the residents, as the road has become almost unmotorable, posing severe risks to commuters.

Chanting slogans against the authorities, protesters highlighted that the lack of a proper drainage system has exacerbated the road’s deterioration. They described the road as a “death trap,” with deep potholes on one side and a precarious gorge on the other, warning that any mishap could lead to tragic consequences.