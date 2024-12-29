Gaza death toll rises to 45,514 as 30 more killed by Israel in 24 hours: Health ministry

Israeli military claims approximately 20 Palestinian militants killed in a raid on a northern Gaza hospital

GAZA: The health ministry in Gaza has said that 30 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the conflict to 45,514.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,189 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Palestinians killed at al-Wafaa Hospital ‘obviously patients’

“The seven Palestinians who were killed in al-Wafaa Hospital are obviously patients because the hospital treats the elderly,” Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports.

“After the war started, it started admitting people who have chronic diseases and functioned as a rehabilitation centre,” she adds.

Khoudary reports that Israeli forces have been systematically targeting different hospitals across the Gaza Strip. “We’re talking about, according to the Ministry of Health, at least 33 hospitals going out of service in the past 14 months.”

Israel says 20 ‘terrorists’ killed in Gaza hospital raid

The Israeli military has said that forces killed approximately 20 Palestinian militants in a raid on a northern Gaza hospital, calling it one of its “largest operations” conducted in the territory, AFP reports.

“During the operation, approximately 20 terrorists were eliminated, and powerful explosive devices planted by the terrorists were neutralised,” the military said in a statement released on Sunday.

The raid concluded on Saturday after the military said it had apprehended “240 terrorists” belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

Israeli news outlet Haaretz quotes the Israeli army, which cited “security concerns” as the reason why it will not allow northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital to resume operations, Al Jazeera reports.

The military has claimed without providing evidence that Kamal Adwan Hospital, which besieged and attacked for days before finally raiding and clearing it of patients and staff, was a “command centre” for Hamas.

Israeli military claims attack on hospital targeted Hamas ‘command and control centre’

The Israeli military has again claimed that its latest attack on a Gaza hospital was targeting “terrorists”, Al Jazeera reports.

It said in a statement that Hamas operatives were hit “in a command and control complex established in a building that previously served as al-Wafaa Hospital in the Gaza City area and is no longer used as an active hospital”.

The army claimed the targets were affiliated with a Shujaiya unit of Hamas without providing any evidence.

Bodies ‘ripped to pieces’ at site of hospital bombing

A witness at the scene of Israel’s bombing of al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City says he saw bodies “ripped to pieces”.

“I am here making [and selling] tea and coffee, and suddenly, an Israeli missile landed on the tents behind me,” Majad Malek told Al Jazeera.

“Almost a dozen were killed and many more injured. We pulled out a couple of dead bodies from this side and five or six from there, all ripped to pieces. All that we recovered were body parts, pieces of flesh.”

Israeli air strike kills police station chief in Gaza City

The Gaza interior ministry says the Israeli military has “assassinated” the head of the Remal police station in Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

Colonel Talat Joda was killed in an air strike while performing his duties in serving the citizens, the ministry said in a statement. “The occupation’s deliberate targeting of police personnel aims to spread chaos in Palestinian society and deepen human suffering of citizens,” it said.

The ministry called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its targeting of civil servants in Gaza in light of the “catastrophic conditions” experienced by Palestinians.

Gaza authorities warn of deteriorating conditions with heavy rains expected

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip has said that more heavy rain is expected over the besieged enclave later in the day and is forecast to worsen by Tuesday, Al Jazeera reports.

This exacerbates the suffering of more than two million people in Gaza, many of whom are bereft of adequate shelter. The office stated that 110,000 out of 135,000 tents in Gaza are out of service after having “completely deteriorated”.

More rain and strong winds would especially endanger Palestinians forced to shelter near coastal areas, with some waves expected to rise as high as 2 metres, it added.