Enhancing South Asian Stability and Development

BY Asif Khurshid

Dr Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, once again called for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). “There should be an active SAARC forum for the sake of the Douth Asian region,” he said while addressing, from Dhaka, by videoconference to the SAARC Federation of Oncologists (SFO). “SAARC means a lot to me. As soon as I became Chief Adviser I called for its activation,” he added.

He has consistently emphasized the critical role of SAARC in regional progress. During both a UNGA sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and a meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Yunus accordingly reiterated his commitment to reinvigorating the forum. He emphasised that leaders of South Asia should make SAARC dynamic for the collective benefit of the region– despite the challenges, especially the long-standing hostility between India and Pakistan. Yunus firmly stated, “Problems between the two countries should not affect other countries in South Asia,” calling for unity and cooperation across the region. His repeated calls for unity, particularly during his interactions with key leaders and diplomats, reflect his unwavering dedication to overcoming the operational challenges that SAARC has faced, especially in light of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Yunus’s pledge to revive SAARC highlights his vision for a cooperative and prosperous South Asia, where regional issues are addressed collectively for the greater good. Yunus’s call to revive SAARC underscores his vision of a cooperative and prosperous South Asia, where regional challenges are tackled collectively. He highlights the pivotal role of President Ziaur Rehman of Bangladesh in uniting eight regional states under SAARC. Bangladesh has long prioritized regional solutions to its issues, especially with India and Nepal, while maintaining historical ties with Pakistan. As a nation landlocked on three sides, Bangladesh has consistently pursued peace-oriented relations with its neighbours, advocating an integrated region where no country dominates others, and continues to champion regional cooperation within SAARC.

Regionalism has become a key driver in global politics, with organizations like the EU, ASEAN, and the OIC showcasing its potential for fostering economic and security cooperation. In South Asia, SAARC was founded with similar goals, but its effectiveness has been hindered by the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite these challenges, revitalizing SAARC is essential for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. The path forward lies in both countries prioritizing mutual benefits, overcoming political differences, and working towards regional integration to unlock the full potential of South Asia.

Pakistan welcomes the revival of SAARC as its stance is firmly rooted in a commitment to regional cooperation based on sovereign equality, economic synergy, and mutual trust. The country believes that SAARC can play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for South Asians by fostering economic growth, improving connectivity, and addressing shared challenges such as terrorism and regional security. Despite ongoing bilateral disputes, Pakistan remains dedicated to SAARC’s objectives and advocates for stronger collaboration among member states and observer countries to make SAARC a more effective and vibrant platform for regional progress.

The last SAARC summit, which was scheduled to be held in 2016 in Pakistan, had been postponed after India refused to participate, citing concerns over cross-border terrorism and interference in the internal affairs of member states. Following India’s withdrawal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Bhutan, all close allies of India, also pulled out, leading to the suspension of the summit. India’s decision was seen as an attempt to divert attention from its actions in Kashmir, with Pakistan accusing India of obstructing the SAARC process. Nepal, the current chair of SAARC, expressed hope for resolution but was unable to confirm if the summit would go ahead.

Although India is not pleased with the regime change in Bangladesh and the emergence of a new government, as the previous one was considered an ally, it is important to acknowledge that the people of Bangladesh rejected the fascist regime of Sheikh Hasina and, through their will, pushed her out of power.

Therefore, India must respect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and start a new chapter in its relationship with the country. India should now drop its hegemonic designs in South Asia and focus on strengthening regional cooperation through SAARC. South Asia is grappling with pressing political, economic, and climate challenges, and it is imperative for the region’s leaders to come together with a shared commitment to addressing these issues. By adopting the recommendations outlined above, SAARC can evolve into a more effective and inclusive regional organization, fostering peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for the people of South Asia.

