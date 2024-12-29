Emerging Non-Traditional Security Threats in the Atlantic Ocean

By Mudassir Abrar

Whilst the Atlantic Ocean has long been a center of economic and geopolitical activity, its security dynamics are changing quickly. Non-traditional maritime dangers that cross national borders and involve non-state actors have supplanted classic maritime risks like naval conflicts. To maintain stability and sustainability in the South Atlantic, these risks necessitate quick and well-coordinated solutions.

Climate Change and Environmental Challenges: One notable non-traditional security threat in the South Atlantic is climate change. Ecosystems are changing and coastal populations are under danger due to rising sea levels, warming waters, and an increase in extreme weather occurrences. For instance, nations like Brazil and Ghana are more vulnerable to saltwater intrusion and coastal erosion, which endanger their water resources and agriculture. Populations are uprooted and resource-based conflicts are intensified by such environmental disturbances.

The South Atlantic’s experiences can be a useful case study as maritime security gains more and more attention on a global scale. By working together, the area can protect its communities, preserve its resources, and build resilience against complicated threats

Additionally, falling fish stocks in important fishing zones are a result of marine biodiversity being impacted by ocean warming. The problem is made worse by overfishing, which is frequently caused by uncontrolled ships from far-off countries. Strong regional frameworks are required to support sustainable practices and safeguard biodiversity in light of the twin challenges posed by environmental and human-induced pressures on marine resources.

Maritime Crime and Piracy:Maritime crime in the South Atlantic, including piracy, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking, continues to pose severe challenges. The Gulf of Guinea alone accounted for over 95 percent of global piracy incidents in 2020. Criminal networks exploit vast, under-monitored waters and weak governance to execute these illegal activities.

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing depletes marine resources and undermines local economies. For instance, IUU fishing costs West African economies an estimated $2.3 billion annually. Similarly, drug trafficking routes connect South America to Africa and Europe, underlining the transnational nature of these challenges. Enhanced naval capabilities and stronger international collaborations are vital to tackling maritime crime effectively.

Human Trafficking and Organized Crime: The South Atlantic is increasingly used as a corridor for human trafficking and smuggling. Migrants fleeing poverty and conflict often risk dangerous ocean journeys, with many falling victim to exploitation. According to the International Organization for Migration, thousands of migrants are trafficked annually through this region, highlighting the need for improved monitoring and rescue operations.

Additionally, the South Atlantic has become a hub for illicit trade in arms and counterfeit goods, further destabilizing the region’s economies. Combating these forms of organized crime requires intelligence-sharing among states, robust border controls, and targeted socio-economic interventions to address root causes.

Geopolitical Rivalries and Resource Exploitation: The South Atlantic is home to rare minerals and hydrocarbons, which the world has come to recognize. This, in turn, has elicited competition from superpowers and thus created concerns about non-sustainable resource exploitation. For example, although deep-sea mining is economically lucrative, it permanently threatens marine ecosystems. Oil exploitation in Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs adds to the chances of an environmental disaster, such as oil leaks.

The increasing military involvement of outside nations in the South Atlantic makes the security environment more complex. Even though they are often rationalized as protecting trade routes, strategic naval deployments have the potential to worsen tensions and threaten regional sovereignty. Regional governance organizations such as the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic (ZPCSA) should be reinforced to promote fair resource usage and avoid geopolitical confrontations.

Suggestions for Addressing Non-Traditional Dangers: Countering non-traditional security challenges to the South Atlantic requires a multifaceted strategy. The following ideas might be a future solution:

Strengthen Regional Alliances:The ZPCSA should be renewed and expanded as a means of fostering regional collaboration. Enhancing collective security should also be facilitated by information sharing, training initiatives, and naval patrol coordination. Enhance Maritime Governance:In order to better punish criminals, coastal states should modernize their high seas governance structures by coordinating their legal systems and investing in monitoring technology. Encourage Sustainable Development:Environmental preservation and sustainable resource use must be the main goals of policy. The International Maritime Organization ought to take the lead in enforcing stronger laws governing mining and fishing. Involve Local Communities and NGOs:When developing security plans, local communities and non-governmental organizations should be heavily involved. Participation at the grassroots level guarantees inclusive solutions and increases confidence in public programs. Put Climate Adaptation Measures into Practice:Initiatives to restore ecosystems and build resilient infrastructure can lessen the effects of climate change. These initiatives in vulnerable areas can be supported by international financial sources like the Green Climate Fund.

The changing security environment in the South Atlantic, which is marked by unconventional threats including marine crime, climate change, and geopolitical competition, emphasizes the necessity of creative and collaborative solutions. These difficulties can be turned into chances for development and stability through inclusive governance, sustainable policies, and regional collaborations.

The writer is a freelance columnist