Naqvi orders strict action against land grabbers, prioritising CDA development projects

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take swift and indiscriminate action against the land mafia, emphasizing the protection of the Margalla Hills National Park and other public lands.

During a visit to the newly developed Sector C-14 in Islamabad, Naqvi reviewed ongoing development projects and tasked the CDA with completing work in the sector by February 15, 2024. The minister was briefed by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who outlined the progress made so far.

It was revealed that bookings for plots in Sector C-14 would remain open until December 30, 2024, with an open allotment draw scheduled for January 14, 2024. Special consideration will be given to overseas Pakistanis for plot allocations in the sector.

Randhawa also updated the minister on the development of Sector I-11, noting that the final stages of work were underway and that possession of plots would soon be handed over to allottees.

Speaking during the visit, Naqvi highlighted the significance of Sector C-14, describing it as a prime location designed to provide a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle for residents. He stressed the importance of accelerating development across all pending sectors to accommodate Islamabad’s growing population.

The interior minister directed the CDA to ensure that allottees receive possession of their plots immediately after the completion of development work. He further instructed CDA officials to intensify their crackdown on land grabbers, vowing zero tolerance for encroachments or illegal activities, particularly in the Margalla Hills National Park.

“Protecting Islamabad’s public lands and natural resources is a top priority,” Naqvi said, reiterating the government’s commitment to eliminating land-grabbing practices and facilitating sustainable urban development.