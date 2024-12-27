LHC requires schools to implement transport policy for registration

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ruled that the registration of new schools in Punjab will be contingent upon their compliance with a mandatory school bus policy, aiming to combat smog and reduce vehicular congestion.

Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing petitions on smog mitigation, expressed dissatisfaction with the failure to implement court directives requiring schools to provide bus services for at least 50% of their students.

“Why has the judicial order on school buses not been implemented yet?” Justice Karim questioned during the proceedings. He criticized the Secretary of Schools for disregarding previous court orders and emphasized the need for immediate action.

Justice Karim ordered a halt to the registration of new schools until a comprehensive bus transportation system is in place. “Every school will be required to adopt this policy, and enforcement teams have been formed to inspect and issue fitness certificates for buses,” he remarked.

The court instructed the submission of a detailed policy report on the matter by December 30.

During the hearing, a Judicial Commission member also highlighted delays in the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) water meter installation project. The WASA lawyer attributed the delays to financial disputes with a Chinese company involved in the project.

Justice Karim criticized the prolonged delays and directed that the project be resumed without further excuses, noting that smog levels are likely to increase in the coming months.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 30, urging immediate compliance with its directives.