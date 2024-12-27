Hailey And Justin Bieber Embrace Parenthood, Give Important Update On Growing Family

Hailey and Justin Bieber are savoring their first Christmas as new parents and are not in a hurry to expand their family just yet. A source exclusively told Page Six that the couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August, are “happy with where things are at” and taking their time before considering more children.

“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider shared, adding that when Justin asked what she wanted for the holiday, she said she already has everything she could wish for. The pair, who tied the knot in September 2018, are still adjusting to life with a newborn and view each day as a learning experience.

“Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever,” the source added. The Rhode founder recently showcased a new ring on her Instagram Story, featuring birthstones for herself and Jack. The personalized “toi et moi” design includes a peridot for Jack’s birth month of August and a citrine representing Hailey as “Mama.”

The Biebers, who are enjoying this special phase in their lives, remain focused on parenting and embracing the joys of their growing family. Reps for the couple have not yet commented on the exclusive report.