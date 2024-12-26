Kate Winslet Reportedly Encouraging Leonardo DiCaprio To Marry Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, often celebrated as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, may have his longtime friend Kate Winslet nudging him toward a new chapter in life. According to reports, Winslet, who shares a strong bond with DiCaprio since their Titanic days, has been playfully encouraging the actor to settle down and marry his current girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

DiCaprio, 49, has been dating 26-year-old Ceretti since they met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 during the premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon. Their relationship has been making headlines, with the couple spotted celebrating milestones together, including DiCaprio’s birthday in Los Angeles and enjoying time with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 81.

Fans have long speculated about whether DiCaprio will ever settle down, given his reputation for dating high-profile models and remaining one of Hollywood’s most eligible stars. Winslet, however, is reportedly rooting for her friend to take the plunge, adding a new layer of intrigue to their famously close friendship.

While DiCaprio hasn’t publicly commented on marriage plans, the actor has previously shared that he hasn’t given up on the idea of fatherhood, leaving the door open to what the future may hold. With Winslet cheering him on, some wonder if 2024 could mark a significant shift in the actor’s personal life.