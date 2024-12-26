No evidence, no case: Sheikh Rashid challenges GHQ charges in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday formally challenged his indictment in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case by filing a petition in the Supreme Court.

The petition, submitted by Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, contended that the charges against his client lack any credible evidence. Sheikh Rashid argued that none of the 95 witnesses associated with the case identified him, nor was his name mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR).

He claimed he had no involvement in the attack on the GHQ and requested the court to acquit him under Section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which permits acquittal in cases where sufficient evidence is absent.

The legal move comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 20 dismissed Rashid’s plea for acquittal. The court’s two-member bench, led by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, upheld a trial court’s earlier decision, rejecting the acquittal request.

The LHC emphasized that acquittals could only be determined after the trial process is complete, including the examination of witnesses and presentation of evidence. The court suggested that Rashid could submit a fresh acquittal plea after the trial progresses.

The May 9 incident, linked to widespread protests triggered by the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, saw attacks on various military and civilian installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The RA Bazaar police station registered the case related to the attack, alleging that suspects acted on incitement from political leaders.

The prosecution has claimed that Sheikh Rashid was named based on statements provided by co-accused individuals. However, Rashid’s defense maintained that the case is politically motivated, designed to implicate him without evidence or merit.

Earlier, on December 6, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted more than 100 individuals, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and other prominent PTI leaders.

The court hearing, held at a makeshift facility inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, focused on allegations that the accused incited their supporters to carry out attacks on sensitive military installations. All indicted individuals, including Sheikh Rashid, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chain of events began on May 9, 2023, when Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court during a hearing related to a corruption case. His arrest sparked a wave of violent protests and riots across the country, with PTI supporters targeting key military and civilian sites, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Jinnah House in Lahore, and the Mianwali airbase.

Protesters were accused of vandalizing public and private property, burning vehicles, and clashing with security forces. Over 5,000 individuals were detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other legal provisions for their alleged involvement in the unrest.

The government has accused Imran Khan of masterminding the violence, asserting that there is evidence to support the claim. Khan and other PTI leaders, however, have consistently denied the accusations, maintaining that the charges against them are baseless and politically motivated.