Tarar advocates for military trials of ‘mastermind, accomplices’ behind May 9 attacks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has emphasized the need for a military trial of the “mastermind and his accomplices behind the May 9 attacks”, following the convictions of those involved in the arson and vandalism.

Speaking to the media, Tarar welcomed the convictions of around 60 individuals by military courts, who were found guilty of participating in attacks on sensitive installations, including Lahore’s Jinnah House, PAF Airbase Mianwali, Qila Chakdara, and others. He described this as a crucial step in ensuring accountability for those who targeted Pakistan’s defense infrastructure.

“These individuals were part of a nefarious conspiracy masterminded by the PTI founder,” Tarar stated, calling it a landmark day for Pakistan’s justice system.

He said the conviction strengthens national security, upholds the rule of law, and sends a clear message that such attacks on defense installations will not be tolerated.

He also stressed the significance of the due process followed in the trials, noting that extensive time was spent gathering evidence and ensuring that legal procedures were properly followed.

“The accused were afforded the right to a fair trial, with access to legal counsel, court records, and the opportunity to meet their families,” he said, adding that the trials adhered to Pakistan’s constitutional framework and international standards.

The minister pointed out that the convicted individuals could still appeal the decision, either through the military judicial system or by filing writ petitions in high courts.

Tarar further detailed the overwhelming evidence, including video footage and technical records, linking the convicted individuals to the May 9 attacks. He condemned the desecration of national symbols, including the burning of an aircraft at the Mianwali Airbase, which had been used by national hero MM Alam.

In addition to criticizing the PTI’s attempts to undermine the nation through foreign lobbying and misinformation, Tarar asserted that such efforts would not succeed. He expressed confidence that Pakistan is on the path of progress, a sentiment that, he noted, was acknowledged even by the PTI founder in his recent media interaction.