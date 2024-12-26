Fleecing consumers

This is the story of two of Pakistan’s so-called ‘premier’ utility companies — the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) — and how they fleece their consumers.

First, the story of PTCL. Last year, the telephone company upgraded its infra-structure in Karachi and advertised it as Flash Fibre. I live in block 13-D/1 of Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area in a rented house where PTCL number 021-34817694 is installed, but inoperative with no dues. After the upgradation, I started receiving calls from PTCL helpline 01218 for reactivating my number on Flash Fibre.

I refused due to past poor experience and always enquired if there was any possibility of only phone being activated, and the answer was a big ‘no’. On Nov 8, I started receiving calls on my mobile number.

The person on the other end introduced himself as a PTCL representative and asked me to allow the installation of new phone line. I enquired if it was Flash Fibre or only the phone line. He replied that it was only about the restoration of the phone line. The representative called me five more times.

After the installation, I started receiving calls from PTCL helpline for the activation of the internet and smart TV services. Sensing the situation, I visited the PTCL Gulshan-i-Iqbal telephone exchange on Nov 15 for closing the number and removal of Flash Fibre hardware. The dealing person informed me that it was installed on Nov 8, and I had to wait till Dec 8 so that the bill for line restoration and hardware could be generated.

When I informed him about the phone calls from a PTCL representative who did not keep his word, the dealing person dubbed me stupid for allowing someone to install the hardware. Till now, I have not activated any services, but know that a hefty bill will be issued by PTCL for the internet service and its installation.

As for the SSGC, I ordered a refill of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Nov 3 (No. 20855). The payment of Rs2,941 was made through PayFast (ID: 0f2bd709-7ddb-a54c-07b7-d98f409c1633). Despite complaints at the given WhatsApp (No. 0322-8214650), no action has been taken.

This is simple inefficiency with zero accountability. It looks as if no laws and regulations are there at all to effectively hold these utility services accountable.

ANJUM AMIN SIDDIQUI

KARACHI