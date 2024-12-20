Wang Yi calls for new prospects for bilateral ties with Serbia

TIANJIN: China is ready to work with Serbia to continuously create new prospects for bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djurić in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

China-Serbia relations are at the forefront of the times and conform to the correct direction of history, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang said China is constantly improving its high-level opening up, which will not only provide impetus for its own development, but also provide new cooperation opportunities for countries around the world, including Serbia.

China will continue to firmly support Serbia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, he said, appreciating Serbia’s active participation in the three global initiatives proposed by China.

Djurić said Serbia will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and support China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Serbia looks forward to working with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen economic cooperation, enhance connectivity and promote greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

He said Serbia supports promoting cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, calling for close communication and coordination with China to jointly respond to global challenges.