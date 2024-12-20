President Xi says ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy must be long upheld

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that “One Country, Two Systems” is a good policy that must be adhered to for a long time.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a gathering held in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to mark the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland.

The great achievements of Macao since its return have proven to the world that “One Country, Two Systems” has prominent institutional strengths and tremendous vitality.

It is a good policy that helps maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, a good policy that serves the noble cause of building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation, and a good policy that helps realize peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between different social systems, he said.

The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing embodied in the policy are shared by China and the rest of the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded, Xi noted.

To achieve better development of Hong Kong and Macao and make greater contributions to building a stronger country and advancing national rejuvenation is an important mission of the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” in the new era, he said.

Xi urged the new government of the Macao SAR to better leverage the institutional advantages of “One Country, Two Systems” and open up new prospects for the high-quality development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause.

Xi Jinping inspects PLA garrison in Macao

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping also inspected the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Xi made the inspection after attending a gathering in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland.

On Friday afternoon, Xi reviewed the troops and met with representatives of the military personnel.

He urged the military personnel to enhance defense capabilities in all aspects and contribute more to breaking new ground in the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics.

Over the past 25 years, the troops have played a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability, Xi noted.

Highlighting the need to unwaveringly uphold the Party’s absolute leadership over the military, Xi stressed efforts to comprehensively strengthen military discipline and maintain high levels of unity, security and stability in the armed forces.

Cai Qi and other officials attended the activities.