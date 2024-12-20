Security forces gun down seven Khwarij terrorists in Tank

TANK: Security forces successfully neutralized seven Khwarij terrorists, including a top commander of the Fitna Alkhwarij group, in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the night of December 17-18.

According to security sources, the operation eliminated Ali Rahman alias Tauha Swati, a high-value target and a close associate of Mufti Fazalullah, a key commander of Fitna Alkhwarij. Ali Rahman had been an active member of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since 2010 and served as a key figure in the Khwarij’s Shura.

During the operation, the terrorists resorted to desperate measures, taking two children hostage and attempting to use them as human shields. One of the terrorists also disguised himself in women’s attire in an attempt to escape. However, the security forces executed a carefully planned strategy, ensuring the safe rescue of the children.

In addition to neutralizing the threat, the forces recovered a vehicle loaded with arms and explosives, which the terrorists intended to use for a major attack.

The local population has lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in conducting a precise operation and safely rescuing the hostages. This successful mission marks another significant blow to terrorist networks operating in the region.