Court bins acquittal pleas of PTI founder, other leaders in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi on Friday dismissed the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including party founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in GHQ attack case of May 9, violent incidents.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing and ruled that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective.

The court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made.

On PTI leaders whose pleas were rejected, include: Shibli Faraz, Shahryar Afridi, Kanwal Shauzab, Umar Tanvir Butt, and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Special Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued against the acquittal petitions, while the PTI leaders were represented by lawyers Faisal Farid Chaudhry and Faisal Malik.

Additionally, the court rejected requests from the four accused to travel abroad due to incomplete documentation.

A day earlier, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted incarcerated Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with 12 others, bringing the total number of indicted suspects in the case to 113.

The court has summoned six other accused for trial on Saturday.

The GHQ attack case stems from the violent riots that erupted across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan from the Islamabad Court High Court.

The protests, which included attacks on military installations and public properties, led to numerous cases being registered against PTI leaders and members, with several facing trials under the Army Act.