KP CM convenes apex committee to address Kurram unrest, supply shortages

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called a session of the provincial apex committee for Friday to review the law-and-order situation in Kurram district and the measures taken by the provincial government in response to the unrest.

The session will focus on assessing the current law-and-order conditions in Kurram and will discuss the availability of essential commodities and basic necessities in the region, which has been severely affected by recent conflicts.

A line of action will be decided in consultation with concerned stakeholders to bring lasting peace to the region. The Grand Jirga will provide a briefing to the session on the progress made regarding the maintenance of peace and law and order in the district.

The meeting will be attended by civil and military leadership, provincial cabinet members, district administration, and other relevant officials.

In recent weeks, Kurram has witnessed significant violence, with at least 130 deaths and 186 injuries due to skirmishes and firing incidents. Residents have reported severe shortages of vital supplies, including oil, food, and medicines, due to the prolonged closure of roads and main highways.

According to police reports, clashes took place in several villages, including Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram. Armed individuals attacked vehicles traveling in and out of the region, leading to the deaths of 38 people and leaving several others in critical condition.