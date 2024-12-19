Punjab to send relief supplies and health units to Parachinar amid ongoing crisis

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, in its 21st meeting, has approved the dispatch of medicines and other essential supplies to residents of Parachinar, along with a range of developmental initiatives.

The meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saw discussions centered around providing immediate relief to those in need.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that the relief supplies be sent promptly to Parachinar. She also announced the dispatch of a mobile health unit to address the healthcare needs of the local population. She emphasized the importance of supporting the people of Parachinar, stating that they are an integral part of the nation and should not be left alone during times of hardship and crisis.

The provincial cabinet took a moment to congratulate Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of her recent visit to China. The Chief Minister highlighted the warm reception received by the Punjab delegation, which, she noted, was a point of pride for the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz also spoke of China’s remarkable achievements in transforming its large population into a force for economic strength, citing it as an inspiring example of progress. She further pointed out that the efficiency and harmony in China’s schools, hospitals, and infrastructure were qualities that Punjab should aspire to replicate.

She expressed her hopes that Punjab would continue to grow and prosper, following China’s example of hard work and determination.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, criticized the federal government for its handling of the situation in Kurram, calling it a “spectacle” from afar. He accused the Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, of neglecting his responsibilities in the border region and urged him to focus on his duties rather than engaging in provocative statements.

Dr. Saif also critiqued the office of the Prime Minister, questioning the government’s inaction and contrasting it with the swift response he suggested would have occurred under a “real” Prime Minister.

Dr. Saif further targeted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claiming that her promises regarding an air ambulance for Kurram had not materialized, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, had already taken action. Under Gandapur’s direction, a third consignment of essential medicines was airlifted to Kurram on Tuesday, using the provincial government’s MI-17 helicopter.

The supplies, worth Rs12.4 million, included emergency medicines and vaccines, and were urgently needed due to the closure of ground routes caused by the ongoing unrest.

The provincial government has already sent Rs200 million worth of emergency supplies to Kurram, with operations being closely monitored by the Chief Minister’s health adviser and the provincial health secretary.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, Faisal Abdul Sattar Edhi, arrived in the affected area with vital supplies, having secured the necessary approvals from Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.