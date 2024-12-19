BRI Green and Low-Carbon Expert Network kicks off with global collaboration

BEIJIJNG: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Green and Low-Carbon Expert Network (GLEN) was officially launched in Beijing, marking a significant step towards advancing sustainable and low-carbon development within the framework of the BRI.

Supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China (MEE), the network aims to bring together global experts for collaboration, consultation, and capacity building to promote green development initiatives across BRI partner countries.

The opening session was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China; Salvador Moncada, Ambassador of Honduras to China; Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China; and Erik Solheim, Vice President of the BRI Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) Governing Board and Co-Chair of the Board of Europe-Asia Center. The session underscored the importance of international cooperation in fostering a sustainable, low-carbon future.

As part of this important development, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute, was appointed as an inaugural member of the BRI GLEN for a three-year term. T

his appointment highlights Sayed’s leading role in sustainable development initiatives within the BRI and his commitment to advocating for green economic transition across participating nations.

The launch of GLEN aligns with President Xi Jinping’s eight pledges for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, which were outlined during the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October 2023. GLEN will serve as a collaborative platform, offering expertise on green policies, project consultations, and the development of standards for low-carbon growth. Its mission will focus on supporting BRI countries in their green development strategies, including policy formulation, green financing, and environmental governance.

With its broad mandate, the network will provide critical technical support for green financing, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assessments, and offer guidance on environmental impact assessments for international projects within the BRI framework.

The ceremony also highlighted a shared commitment among government officials, financial institutions, and academic experts to accelerate low-carbon initiatives worldwide. The appointment of Mustafa Sayed is seen as an important recognition of Pakistan’s growing role in shaping global sustainable policies and strengthens the country’s partnership with China in driving environmental stewardship under the Belt and Road Initiative.