Justin Bieber Sparks Rumors With Song Choice After Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Fans are abuzz with speculation that Justin Bieber sent a cryptic “secret message” to Selena Gomez following her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. Just days after Gomez announced her engagement, Bieber posted a selfie with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, accompanied by Lizzy McAlpine’s emotional song “All My Ghosts.”

The song’s lyrics, which reflect lingering feelings for a past love, caught fans’ attention. Lines such as “I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears,” and “Oh, all my ghosts are with me / I know you feel them too” fueled theories that Bieber was referencing Gomez, with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years.

Fans were quick to voice their opinions, with one commenting, “Listen to that song well and you will know Justin is trying to give Sel a message.” Others took to Twitter, noting the timing of the post as suspicious. “Why did Justin Bieber post a pic of him and his wife with ‘All My Ghosts’ a few days after Selena got engaged?” one user wrote, while another remarked, “I don’t know if Justin is for real or joking at this point.”

This isn’t the first time fans have linked Bieber’s music to Gomez. When he released his 2021 single “Ghost,” many believed the song was about the Rare Beauty founder. While Bieber explained the track as a message of hope and healing after loss, fans saw parallels with his past relationship with Gomez.

Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco, 36, last week, sharing photos of her diamond ring with the caption, “forever begins now.” In a surprising show of support, Hailey Bieber “liked” the post, reinforcing that there’s no lingering animosity between her and Gomez despite their shared history with Justin.

As fans continue to speculate about Bieber’s intentions, both Gomez and Blanco appear to be focused on their future together, leaving the rumors behind.