Céline Dion Honors Late Husband René Angélil on 30th Wedding Anniversary

Céline Dion paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary. Angélil, who passed away in 2016 from throat cancer just days before his 74th birthday, continues to hold a special place in her heart and those of their children.

The singer, 56, shared a touching Instagram post featuring a wedding photo from their 1994 ceremony at Montréal’s Notre-Dame Basilica. In the image, Dion, adorned in her bridal veil and headpiece, is seen gazing into Angélil’s eyes. “You still fill our hearts every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour,” she wrote, signing the message from herself and their three children—René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14.

Dion and Angélil’s love story began in 1980 when Dion, then 12, auditioned for him. Initially her manager, he later became her partner, and they began dating when Dion turned 19. Despite early apprehensions about public judgment, Dion eventually embraced their relationship openly. “When you’re in love, you want to scream it to the world,” she shared in a 1994 interview with PEOPLE.

Their wedding, broadcast live in Canada, remains an iconic moment in Dion’s life. Reflecting on the lavish celebration, she told Vogue earlier this year, “The dress couldn’t have been big enough. He brought out the best in me.” The couple renewed their vows in 2000 after Angélil was declared cancer-free, but his illness returned in 2014 and ultimately took his life two years later.

Even after his passing, Angélil remains central to Dion’s life. She keeps photos of him throughout her home and takes them with her while traveling for treatments for her stiff-person syndrome, a condition she publicly revealed in 2022. “I’m still married to René. He’s still my husband,” she told PEOPLE in June.

Dion’s poignant anniversary tribute serves as a reminder of their enduring bond, which she says continues to inspire her every day. “He will always be with me,” she added, underscoring the profound impact Angélil had on her life and career.