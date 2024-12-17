King Charles Makes Major Changes To Royal Christmas Plans Amid Prince Andrew Scandal

King Charles is set to host the royal family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this year, marking a shift from Windsor Castle, where the gathering has taken place for the past two years. The event will bring together extended members of the royal family who are unable to attend the Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

HELLO! reports that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie are among the expected guests. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children may also attend, depending on their plans to retreat to Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the school holidays.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, are also likely to join the celebration. Guests can expect a traditional royal gathering with around seven tables, as described by Mike Tindall in 2019, who revealed the children typically dine separately in their own room.

This year’s event comes amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew, who is expected to make a discreet appearance due to his alleged connection to a Chinese businessman accused of espionage. Last week, the Duke of York addressed the controversy, stating he “ceased all contact” with the individual when concerns about national security were first raised.

The pre-Christmas lunch is a cherished royal tradition, providing an opportunity for the monarch to host the wider family before smaller celebrations take place at Sandringham. King Charles’ decision to move the event to Buckingham Palace reflects his ongoing efforts to modernize and adapt royal traditions.