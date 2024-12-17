Trump trolls Trudeau again as Canadian PM considers resignation

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has once again referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor” following the unexpected resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Freeland resigned on Monday, citing differences with Trudeau, as well as the looming threat of a trade war with the United States. The resignation has sent shockwaves through the Canadian government, which is already dealing with internal party opposition.

In a social media post, Trump criticised Freeland’s behavior as “totally toxic,” arguing that it was detrimental to negotiations and trade deals.

This comment follows Trump’s recent habit of referring to Trudeau as “governor,” a remark stemming from a quip he made during a meeting with Trudeau in which he suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state if it couldn’t handle US tariffs.

Trump’s remark came after he announced his intention to impose hefty tariffs on Canada, particularly a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

He accused Canada of not adequately addressing the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the US, and also mentioned the significant financial subsidies the US provides to Canada, which he suggested should be re-evaluated. During his Sunday talk show appearance, Trump said, “We’re subsidizing Canada to the tune of over $100 billion… If we’re going to subsidize them, let them become a state.”

Freeland’s resignation is tied to internal divisions within the Canadian government over how to confront the economic challenges posed by Trump’s “America First” policies.

Freeland, long seen as one of Trudeau’s closest allies, had been a key figure in negotiations with the US. She had advocated for a more cautious, fiscally restrained approach, warning that Canada should prepare for the economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs by conserving financial resources.

On the other hand, Trudeau focused on more immediate economic relief measures, including a two-month sales tax holiday and direct payments to Canadians, which Freeland viewed as politically motivated and inadequate in addressing the long-term risks posed by the US tariffs.

The resignation has left Trudeau’s government in a precarious position, with opposition parties and members within his own Liberal Party voicing discontent.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), called for Trudeau’s resignation, while others within the Liberal Party have expressed a desire for new leadership. Despite this, there are currently no indications of a confidence vote against Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly contemplating stepping down following a political crisis sparked by his finance minister’s resignation.

According to CTV News, Trudeau informed his cabinet that he is considering two options: resignation or prorogation, which involves suspending the current parliamentary session. The Prime Minister is expected to address Parliament on Tuesday regarding the situation.

This marks one of the most significant challenges in Trudeau’s nearly 10 years as prime minister. His approval rating, once as high as 63% after his initial election, has fallen below 30% this year, amid economic difficulties, a growing housing crisis, and disputes over immigration policies.

Some senior members of Trudeau’s own party have publicly called for his resignation ahead of the general election, which is scheduled for no later than October next year.