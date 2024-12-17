Prince William Pushes King Charles To Take ‘Strict Action’ Against Andrew

Prince William standing his ground once again as his father King Charles hesitates in making a big decision about his brother Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York has once again found himself in a middle of a controversy as his ‘confidante’ with whom he had ties for years was discovered to be an alleged Chinese spy.

While the monarch is reportedly looking for a more diplomatic way to punish his disgraced brother, the future king is slightly less merciful of his uncle, according to a royal author.

The Prince of Wales is “one of the driving forces” behind pushing Andrew into the background for the sake of monarchy while Charles holds “some sympathy”.

“William is a bit more hard-nosed about it,” royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun. “He thinks that the future of monarchy is down to him and Kate, and he’s got to concentrate on that.”

The author shared that William has already the matter of having no support from estranged brother Prince Harry so dealing with Andrew will be too much.

“I think he really sees it as holding the line until his children are a bit older, and they can start performing duties, and he just doesn’t see a role for Andrew,” Dampier said.

The author also noted that it is “very difficult” that Andrew will ever be seen publicly with the royals again after he “embarrassed” them. He suggested that the spy scandal was the “final nail in the coffin” and it will demand a stricter action for Andrew this time.

The remarks come after reports suggested that Andrew is planning to flee the UK after the scandal.