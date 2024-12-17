Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Pictures Of Romantic Costa Rica Getaway

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber recently escaped to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation and attended the wedding of their model friends Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez. The couple, who have been married for six years, took time to relax and celebrate love amidst scenic tropical views.

During the trip, Justin, 30, shared heartwarming photos on social media, including candid shots of Hailey kissing his cheek, a sunset over a palm tree, and the couple sharing an affectionate moment. Hailey, 27, looked stunning in a rose-patterned red dress during their outing, while Justin opted for a laid-back, shirtless style at the wedding’s after-party.

The getaway comes as the couple continues to brush off ongoing speculation about their marriage. A source close to the pair told AceShowbiz that they are “doing well” and focused on their relationship, ignoring outside chatter.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York courthouse in 2018, later hosting a larger celebration in South Carolina in 2019. The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024, are reportedly enjoying life as new parents.

In November, Hailey shared cozy family photos of herself, Justin, and their son celebrating Jack’s first autumn. She captioned the post, “November, the best month of the year,” as fans praised the couple’s wholesome family moments.

Despite past controversies surrounding Justin’s associations, the singer is now focused on his family and relationship with Hailey. Their Costa Rica trip showcased the couple’s enduring love and commitment, delighting fans with intimate glimpses of their cherished time together.