Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In ‘Deep Trouble’ As Netflix Rethinks Contract With Royals

Netflix is reportedly facing criticism over its multimillion-dollar contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the lukewarm reception of their latest project. The couple’s polo documentary, produced under their Archewell Productions banner, has been labeled a “dud” by critics, sparking fresh debate about the viability of the Sussexes’ Hollywood career.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton slammed the series on social media, calling it “the worst series in the history of Netflix.” He added, “I sat through five hours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s polo so you don’t have to.” The backlash reflects broader criticism, with viewers branding the series as irrelevant and difficult to watch.

Critics have also targeted the sport of polo itself, with some calling it abusive and questioning its portrayal in the documentary. Comments on social media noted the film’s negative optics, particularly imagery of Prince Harry on a bloodied horse wearing spurs. Others accused the couple of trying to capitalize on a sport traditionally associated with the royal family, further fueling the controversy.

This latest backlash raises questions about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s partnership with Netflix. While their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan garnered significant attention, subsequent projects, including the polo documentary, have struggled to replicate that success.

Observers now speculate whether Netflix will reevaluate its contract with the Sussexes. For the streaming giant, the couple’s diminishing popularity and the lack of strong public interest in their recent work may signal challenges ahead. As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen what lies next for Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood endeavors.