Prince William And Harry Suffer Major Tragedy As Key Royal Aide Passes Away

Graham “Crackers” Craker, the beloved former bodyguard of Prince William and Prince Harry, has passed away at 77. Craker, who served the royal family for 15 years, was with the boys following the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

At the time of Princess Diana’s death, William was 15 and Harry was 12. Craker’s presence was deeply felt during the aftermath, and Harry recalled in his 2023 memoir Spare how Craker supported them during their grief. Craker notably walked behind Diana’s hearse during her funeral and was part of the group that transported her body to Althorp House for burial.

In an interview with The New York Post in 2017, Craker reflected on the challenges of comforting the young princes in the wake of Diana’s death. He recalled a particularly poignant moment when he saw William walking his dog the morning after the crash, exchanging a quiet, sorrowful exchange.

Craker, who retired in 2001 after a 35-year career with the Metropolitan Police, was awarded the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth for his service to the royal family. In recent years, he had been involved in community work with local charities in East Hertfordshire.

The Southern Maltings art center in Ware, where Craker volunteered, shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering him as a valued friend and colleague. “RIP Crackers, we’ll make sure you are remembered behind the bar,” the center wrote.

Craker’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career dedicated to the protection and service of the royal family.