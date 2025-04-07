PTI chairman clarifies party’s stance on US Congress bill and foreign relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday distanced his party from the controversial US Congress bill that seeks sanctions against Pakistani officials. The bill, introduced by two US lawmakers last month, targets Pakistani state officials over alleged human rights violations, including the persecution of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House, Gohar emphasized that PTI has no connection to the bill, titled ‘Pakistan Democracy Act,’ and that the party is not in communication with the US delegation currently visiting Pakistan. He further explained that while various legislations and resolutions are frequently passed in the US Congress, PTI had no involvement in this specific initiative.

The bill, which aims to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, proposes sanctions, including denying visas to individuals accused of human rights violations. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the bill, stating that it was introduced by a single legislator and did not align with the current positive dynamics of US-Pakistan relations. A Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

Gohar also responded to questions regarding PTI’s next political move. He revealed that the party’s future strategy would be finalized after forming an alliance with opposition parties. He mentioned that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce his party’s decision on April 15, which would determine the opposition’s stance on launching an anti-government movement after Eid ul Fitr.

Gohar added that PTI is working towards building a grand opposition alliance, which includes various political parties, to challenge the government. This follows PTI’s earlier efforts to form the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a coalition consisting of several opposition groups, and its more recent attempts to unite further political factions against the ruling coalition.

When asked about internal rifts within PTI, Gohar assured that the party functions democratically, encouraging open discussions among leaders. He advised that such matters should be addressed internally within the party.