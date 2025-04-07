Umar Farooq Zahoor wins defamation case against Norwegian right-wing tabloid, awarded Rs30 million

KARACHI: A Pakistani court has ruled in favor of Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, awarding him Rs30 million in damages after a long-running defamation case against the chief editor and reporter of Norway’s right-wing tabloid Verdens Gang (VG). The court decision also includes compensation for legal fees.

The ruling, handed down by Judge Abid Zubair of the Additional District and Session Court in Ferozwala, determined that VG’s chief editor and reporter Rolf John Widerøe had engaged in a malicious campaign to damage Zahoor’s reputation. The court found that the publication had deliberately published false statements about Zahoor, which harmed his reputation and subjected him to public ridicule.

According to the ruling, both VG and Widerøe had failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons and reminders. In their absence, the court proceeded with the case and declared the defendants as proclaimed offenders. Zahoor’s legal team provided evidence that the VG tabloid had been spreading defamatory content about him for years, driven by motives of racism and Islamophobia. The ruling also highlighted that the tabloid had consistently failed to substantiate its claims with evidence.

Zahoor, who has a distinguished reputation in business and philanthropy, was described in the ruling as a respected figure in the international community, having facilitated investments worth billions of dollars and providing energy solutions across Africa. His role as an Ambassador at Large for various NGOs was also cited as evidence of his standing.

The court further noted that VG’s reporting on Zahoor was biased, one-sided, and in violation of fair journalism standards. The decision also mentioned that the tabloid’s actions had been motivated by a long-standing campaign of defamation against Zahoor, with the intention to harm him due to his religion and race.

Zahoor’s lawyers argued that the tabloid’s coverage was part of a deliberate effort to tarnish his reputation, particularly with regards to a fraudulent case involving Nordea Bank in Norway. The lawyers emphasized the tabloid’s Islamophobic agenda and biased reporting.

Despite the court’s ruling, Verdens Gang and its staff, including Chief of Staff Andreas Arnseth, have expressed their intention not to comply with the judgment. Arnseth told the Norwegian media that the tabloid does not recognize the Pakistani court’s jurisdiction and has not received the official judgment in line with international law.

This legal victory for Zahoor comes as part of his ongoing efforts to defend his reputation against false accusations and misinformation spread by the media.