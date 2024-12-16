Kate Middleton’s Heated Argument With Prince William Over Prince Harry Leaks Online

Kate Middleton was reportedly left “mortified” after details of a private argument with Prince William regarding reconciliation with Prince Harry were leaked online. The dispute, first reported by a royal insider, highlights differences in their approach to mending strained ties with the Duke of Sussex.

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that the Princess of Wales is open to reconciling with Harry. Nicholl noted that Kate’s perspective may have shifted after facing personal challenges, saying, “When you go through something like a cancer diagnosis, you realise life is too short for rifts and family feuds.” However, Prince William reportedly remains “angry and betrayed” by his brother’s actions, including the release of his controversial memoir, Spare.

Following the revelations, a source close to the royal family told New Idea Magazine that Kate was deeply embarrassed by the public exposure of her disagreement with William. The insider stated, “Despite all the barbs Harry’s thrown at the royal family – and hurtfully, at Kate especially – since stepping back from royal duties, she wants peace between the brothers. She believes life is too short for long-held grudges.”

The leak underscores the ongoing tensions within the royal family, particularly as Prince Harry’s criticism of senior royals continues to strain relationships. While Kate reportedly hopes for reconciliation, William’s firm stance suggests that bridging the divide between the siblings may remain a challenge.