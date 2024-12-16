Entertainment

King Charles Hit With New Dilemma Over Prince Andrew’s Royal Future

King Charles has landed in difficult position to choose between his brother Prince Andrew and the reputation of the monarchy, a royal expert pointed out.

Amid debate over stripping Andrew of his Royal title, expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield pointed out that that royal family needs to be more open with the public about regarding the Duke’s scandal.

Speaking with GB News, Schofield said Andrew has put Charles is in a tough spot, revealing that Charles made a promise to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to take care of his brother.

However, Andrew’s behaviour and antics has hurt the monarchy’s reputation in the past and the monarch believes his latest scandal could damage the family’s reputation.

“As far as the Palace is concerned, they should maintain transparency with the public, reaffirming that the monarchy values accountability and integrity,” Schofield said.

She went on to reveal, “I think that the King made a promise to the late Queen Elizabeth that he would take care of his brother.

“I think that the King is an honourable man, and I don’t think that he has any intention to break that promise to Queen Elizabeth. The King has been put in a tough position after a very rough year.”

Speaking of Andrew, she said, “He’s had no accountability for most of his life. He hasn’t been humbled for most of his life. I think that he’s driven by his own ego and entitlement.”

“Perhaps he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he does need to settle down because he’s jeopardising the future of the monarchy, a monarchy that is very fragile right now due to health concerns.”

