Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Heated Argument Over Prince Harry Leaks Online

Kate Middleton was left “mortified” after an argument she had with Prince William over reconciliation with Prince Harry leaked by royal reporter.

Earlier this month, a Vanity Fair royal reporter claimed that the Princess of Wales wants to reunite with the Duke of Sussex after realizing the value of family and relationships.

The expert, Katie Nicholl, said Kate “is open to a reconciliation [with Prince Harry]” because “when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis, you realise life is too short for rifts and family feuds.”

However, she added that William “is still likely to feel very angry and betrayed [by Harry].”

Following Nicholl’s claims, a source close to the Royal family revealed Kate’s reaction on having her disagreement leaked online.

“Kate’s mortified that a disagreement with the Prince of Wales over the Duke of Sussex has leaked,” an insider spilt to New Idea Magazine.

“Despite all the barbs Harry’s thrown at the royal family – and hurtfully, at Kate especially – since exiting the royal family and releasing his tell-all memoir, Spare, Kate does want peace between the brothers because she knows there’s no time for long-held grudges,” they added.