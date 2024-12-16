Brad Pitt Responds to Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Reunite With Angelina Jolie Onscreen

Brad Pitt has rejected a multi-million dollar proposal to reunite with ex-wife Angelina Jolie on screen, branding the offer a “publicity stunt.” Producer Danny Rossner pitched the idea of casting the estranged couple in a love story set during World War II, but insiders close to Pitt have confirmed there is “no way” he would agree.

The project, centered around real-life hotelier Emmanuel Martinez, would have Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, playing lovers in a story requiring “heavy love scenes.” Rossner claims he raised $60 million from backers and was willing to pay both actors 50% above their typical rates. Despite the financial allure, a source close to Pitt told DailyMail.com, “All the money in the world wouldn’t get Brad to appear in a movie with Angelina ever again.”

The couple, who divorced in 2016 after an explosive incident aboard a private jet, remain embroiled in legal disputes, including over Château Miraval, their French vineyard. Jolie has accused Pitt of abuse during their marriage, claims he denies. An FBI investigation cleared Pitt of wrongdoing, but the allegations have left a lasting impact on their relationship.

Rossner’s pitch included hopes that the film could mend fences between the two, comparing it to achieving peace in the Middle East. However, insiders dismissed the idea as unrealistic, with another source revealing, “There was never any real offer.” Pitt’s team sees the proposal as a ploy to drum up publicity for Rossner’s film.

The ongoing tension between the former couple has kept their lives under public scrutiny. Jolie recently scored a legal victory, compelling Pitt to release communications from 2016-2018 that her legal team claims could substantiate her abuse allegations. With the lingering acrimony, a cinematic reunion seems far from reality.

For now, Pitt is focused on other projects, and Rossner’s hopes of reuniting Hollywood’s former power couple appear to be a non-starter. Should both actors sign on, it would mark 20 years since their collaboration on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but sources close to Pitt insist such a reunion will never happen.