Sarah Ferguson Attempts To Pacify ‘Furious’ King Charles Amid Prince Andrew Scandal

Amid the growing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, opened up about her warm relationship with King Charles. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she shared how the monarch continues to address her as “Fergie” and appreciates her humor.

“I’ve known the King all my life, and I absolutely adore him. He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie,” Sarah said. Reflecting on their shared history, she recalled playful childhood moments at Dummer, where her mother would caution her not to misbehave around the then Prince of Wales.

Ignoring the warnings, Sarah mischievously ducked Charles into a pool and once left a fake dog turd outside his room. “He thought it was hilarious,” she reminisced, emphasizing the lighthearted nature of their relationship over the years.

Her comments come as King Charles reportedly grapples with frustration over Prince Andrew’s latest scandal, which involves alleged links to a Chinese spy. Despite the tensions, Sarah’s reflections on her bond with the King offer a glimpse into the enduring camaraderie between them, even as the royal family faces challenges.