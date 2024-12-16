ATC indicts Shireen Mazari, Tahir Sadiq, 9 others in GHQ Attack Case

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard proceedings related to the May 9 GHQ attack case, indicting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, along with nine other accused individuals.

The charges against them include sedition, terrorism, attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy.

During the session, the court also postponed the indictment proceedings for PTI’s former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The hearing, held at Adiala Jail, was presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who is overseeing 14 cases linked to the GHQ attack. PTI founder Imran Khan and

Shah Mehmood Qureshi were both present in the courtroom for their respective hearings.

In addition to the aforementioned leaders, nine more individuals were indicted in connection with the attack. However, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Colonel Ajmal

Sabir Raja, and Sikandar Zeb refused to sign the charge sheet, claiming that the evidence against them was insufficient. They argued that their 265D

applications should be heard first before they would sign the charge sheet.

The court also took note of the continuous absence of 23 other accused individuals, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. As a result, the prosecution filed a petition for the cancellation of their bail, leading the court to issue notices for their appearance.

In the same session, other high-profile figures involved in the GHQ attack case, such as former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former Federal Minister for Human Rights Sherry Mazari, and former Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, appeared in court. The court issued notices to all accused and adjourned the case until December 19.

Earlier, the court had indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and 80 other accused individuals, including senior leaders, in the GHQ attack case. A total of 143 people are named in the case, though many are absconders.

The proceedings also featured arguments from PTI’s legal team, which challenged the court’s jurisdiction. Special prosecutors Naveed Malik and Zaheer Shah represented the prosecution during this session.