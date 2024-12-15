PM and president urge immediate action on human trafficking after Greece boat incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed sorrows and grief over the death of Pakistanis in a boat capsizing incident near Greece, emphasizing head-on measures to combat human trafficking.

At the same time, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

In their separate statements, they expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat capsizing incident near Greece. The Prime Minister instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report of the incident as soon as possible. He said concrete steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Shehbaz Sharif said human trafficking is a heinous crime that claims many lives and destroys many homes every year. He said human traffickers are a cruel mafia which extorts money from poor people by showing them false dreams. Shehbaz Sharif said such people should be identified and punished severely so that they may not repeat such heinous acts.

In his statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said human trafficking is a heinous practice as people lose their loved ones in it. The President offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for fortitude to them.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the tragic boat capsizing incident near Greece’s southern island.

According to a statement issued here, expressing his concern over the incident, he directed to conduct a thorough investigation in this regard. The minister urged the Federal Investigation Agency to take nationwide, unbiased action against the trafficking mafias involved in these illegal activities. He strongly condemned human trafficking, calling it an intolerable crime that has destroyed many families.